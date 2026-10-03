JCW Circle glows in Dasara Colours, lights up Mysuru

Mysuru

As the city gets ready to welcome the grand Mysuru Dasara festival, its iconic landmarks and major roads are slowly turning into a dazzling spectacle of lights. The colourful illumination of the historic Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle (previously Harding Circle) on Saturday drew the attention of residents and visitors, adding a vibrant festive glow to the heart of the city. The Chamundi Hill-facing KR Circle, one of the prominent landmarks in the city, sparkled under the colourful lights as part of the Dasara illumination works being taken up by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC). The CESC has taken up illumination of important circles, major roads and prominent locations across Mysuru as part of the preparations for Dasara. Testing of the decorative lighting arrangements has been underway at several locations, giving citizens an early glimpse of the grandeur that wait during the festival. The illumination at JCW Circle particularly caught the imagination of people who gathered around the landmark to witness the colourful display. Several visitors were seen taking selfies and photographs against the illuminated circle, turning the landmark into a popular photo spot even before the official celebrations begin. The illuminated welcome board, which has now been completed and was also tested on Saturday, is another major attraction. Featuring the welcome message in both Kannada and English, the brightly lit board is designed to be visible from a considerable distance. The welcome display has been created on the Chamundi Hill, providing a striking backdrop and giving the illumination a distinctly Mysuru identity. With the lights glowing against the night sky, the display is expected to become one of the prominent visual attractions for people entering or passing through the city during Dasara. The illumination works are being tested and fine-tuned at various locations ahead of the festival. As more circles, roads and public spaces come alive with decorative lights, Mysuru is gradually wearing its festive look. For residents and tourists, the colourful illumination is more than just decoration—it is a visual celebration of the city's cultural heritage and the arrival of the Dasara season.