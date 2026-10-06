Jarkiholi promises housing sites for homeless

Belagavi District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has assured that the government will make efforts to provide housing sites to homeless families in Khanapur. A large number of petitions seeking housing were received during the Praja Seva Andolana meeting held in the town. Speaking to reporters after the meeting at Lokamanya Tilak Hall, Jarkiholi said several petitions concerning roads, transport, healthcare, drinking water, forestry and housing were submitted. Some complaints were resolved immediately, while those requiring action at the state government level would be addressed within two to three months, he said. Jarkiholi said many applicants had sought government-allotted housing sites due to a lack of homes. He assured that efforts would be made to identify suitable government land and provide sites to eligible homeless families. He also said the government would work to address other pending public grievances through the concerned departments. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said around 200 applications were received at Monday's meeting. The petitions covered issues related to burial grounds, school buildings, Forest, Public Works, Transport, Education, Revenue and HESCOM departments. About 50 per cent of the applications were resolved on the spot, while steps would be taken to address the remaining issues. Roshan said around 250 applications had earlier been received at the Praja Seva Andolana meeting in Yaragatti, of which nearly 40 per cent had already been resolved. Officials have been instructed to examine the remaining petitions and provide solutions. Applicants can also track the status of their grievances through the government portal, he said.