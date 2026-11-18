TOKYO: Kozo Tashima, Honorary President of the Japan Football Association (JFA), said on Wednesday that he had entered the race for the FIFA presidency with the backing of five national federations. Nominations were due to close at 2259 GMT on Wednesday. The election will be held at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat on March 18, four months from now.

A candidate must be nominated by at least five member associations and must have been active in football, as a player or as an official of FIFA, a confederation or a national association, for two of the past five years.

“On November 17, the JFA submitted a letter to FIFA nominating JFA Honorary President Kozo Tashima as a candidate for (FIFA),” the JFA said in a statement.

Tashima, who played for Japan and later coached its youth teams, is the first Japanese to run for FIFA’s top post. He has been a member of the FIFA Council since 2015.

“The JFA submitted to FIFA a letter nominating me as a candidate in the FIFA presidential election,” Tashima said in a statement shared by the JFA. “I would like to once again express my gratitude to President (Tsuneyasu) Miyamoto and all the members of the board. I would also like to sincerely thank the football associations of many countries who gave me the necessary support for this nomination.

“With a strong sense of mission and determination, I will take on this challenge so that FIFA can become a healthier and more trusted organization and contribute to the further development of football around the world.”

He did not name the associations that nominated him. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday at the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) annual awards ceremony in Thailand, he said he would reveal later which countries had backed him.

Asked what he aimed to achieve, the 68-year-old said: “First and foremost, I believe it is essential to establish proper governance and ensure that transparency is firmly maintained.”