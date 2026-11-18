NEW DELHI: Juan Mata, a World Cup winner with Spain in 2010, announced on Wednesday that he was retiring from professional football at the age of 38, ending a career of nearly two decades. The former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder leaves behind an impressive record of domestic, European and international achievements.

Mata began his football journey in Real Madrid’s academy before establishing himself at Valencia, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2008. He joined Chelsea in 2011 and played a crucial role in the club’s 2012 UEFA Champions League triumph. He also won the FA Cup and Europa League during his time in England.

In January 2014, Mata moved to Manchester United, making 285 appearances over eight-and-a-half years. He won four trophies with the club, including the 2016 FA Cup and 2017 Europa League. Later, he secured league titles with Galatasaray and Japan’s Vissel Kobe.

Mata played 41 times for Spain and scored 10 goals. He was part of the squads that won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship. His final playing spell was with Australia’s Melbourne Victory, where he recorded five goals and 13 assists in 24 appearances during the 2025-26 season.

Beyond football, Mata co-founded the Common Goal initiative, encouraging players to support social causes. He has now moved towards football administration as a shareholder of Melbourne Victory.