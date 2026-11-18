Himanshu Nandal clinched three gold medals at the national championships, continuing his impressive run following three bronze medals at the Asian Para Games.

BHOPAL: Indian para swimmer Himanshu Nandal won three gold medals at the 26th National Para Swimming Championships held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from November 12 to 15. He secured victories in the men’s 50m Freestyle S11, 100m Backstroke S11 and 100m Breaststroke SB11 events.

The championships witnessed participation from 409 athletes competing across different events and classifications. Nandal’s performance added to his growing achievements in national and international para swimming competitions.

His latest success follows an impressive campaign at the 2026 Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, where he secured three bronze medals in the men’s 400m Freestyle S11, 100m Breaststroke SB11 and 100m Freestyle S11 events.

Speaking about his achievement, Nandal said winning three national gold medals after returning with three Asian Para Games bronze medals had boosted his confidence. He thanked his coaches, support staff and supporters for their contribution to his journey.

The achievement highlights Nandal’s continued progress in para swimming as he works towards reaching greater milestones for India.