NEW DELHI: Union Sports Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday called for greater collaboration among the country’s Sports Universities, emphasising their potential to become centres of excellence for athlete development, coaching, research and professional education to strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem.

Chairing a meeting with representatives of 13 Sports Universities in New Delhi, Mandaviya urged institutions to move beyond isolated efforts and focus on sharing knowledge, resources and expertise. He said coordinated efforts would help develop stronger capabilities across different areas of the sports sector.

“Our vision is to make Sports Universities the hub of the entire sports ecosystem, where athletes, coaches, training, research, competitions, and world-class infrastructure are all developed together,” Mandaviya said.

The Minister encouraged each university to develop specialised expertise in particular sports, coaching, sports science and research. He stressed that while institutions should build individual strengths, they must also collaborate through coach exchanges, knowledge-sharing initiatives and resource pooling.

“We will no longer work in silos. By integrating our efforts, resources, and expertise, we will build a strong, collaborative national sports ecosystem,” he added.

Mandaviya also highlighted the need to expand the scope of Sports Universities beyond athlete training and competitive performance. He called for greater focus on emerging professional fields, including sports science, sports law and sports tourism, to create skilled professionals and strengthen institutional capabilities.

He further urged universities to contribute to sports management and administration, creating a broader professional workforce for the sector.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Sports Secretary Hari Ranjan Rao, and vice-chancellors and representatives of the 13 universities attended the meeting.