DHAKA: India stormed into the final of the Asia Cup Cricket for the Blind 2026 after defeating hosts Bangladesh by eight wickets in the semi-final in Dhaka on Wednesday. The victory has set up a high-profile title clash against archrivals Pakistan on November 20.

The Indian team will now have an opportunity to avenge its narrow one-wicket defeat against Pakistan during the league stage when the two sides meet in the championship match.

After winning the toss and opting to field, India produced a disciplined bowling and fielding performance to restrict Bangladesh to 123/7 in 20 overs. Indian captain T. Durga Rao led the bowling attack with figures of 1/10 in three overs. Lokesha, Debaraj Behera and Sunil Ramesh also picked up a wicket each.

India’s fielders further strengthened the team’s effort by effecting three run-outs. Muhammad Tahafiz remained Bangladesh’s highest scorer with an unbeaten 36 off 30 deliveries.

Chasing 124, India comfortably reached 124/2 in just 13.2 overs, securing victory with 40 balls remaining.

Sunil Ramesh was the standout performer with the bat, smashing an unbeaten 63 off 41 deliveries, including seven boundaries, at a strike rate of 153.66. Sanjay Kumar Shah contributed 32 off 25 balls, while Sukhram remained unbeaten on 20 off 15 deliveries.

Ahead of the final, captain Durga Rao expressed confidence in the team’s preparations and said the players had learned valuable lessons from their previous encounter against Pakistan.

Dr Mahantesh G K, chairman of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), congratulated the team and backed the players to lift the championship.

“I am confident our players will give their best in the final. We hope to see India lift the Asia Cup once again.” Mahantesh said.