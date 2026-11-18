AHMEDABAD: Ahmedabad is set to host the Third All India Police Badminton Cluster-2026, bringing together 1,162 police officers and personnel representing 38 states, Union Territories and central police units for a six-day national-level sporting event.

Organised by Gujarat Police, the tournament will take place at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex from November 19 to 24. The competition will feature badminton and table tennis events, providing police and paramilitary personnel an opportunity to showcase their sporting abilities while promoting fitness and camaraderie.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Singh Malik.

According to the state police, 38 teams have registered for the tournament. The participants include 890 male and 272 female players. Of the total participants, 463 are gazetted officers, while 699 belong to the non-gazetted category.

The participating contingent includes personnel from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and several other states, along with representatives of Central Armed Police Forces and agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Central Reserve Police Force and Border Security Force.

Malik said the tournament aims to encourage sportsmanship, physical fitness and stronger relationships among police personnel working in demanding professional environments. He emphasised that sporting competitions provide an opportunity for officers and personnel to focus on their mental and physical well-being.

“Such competitions inject renewed enthusiasm, foster team spirit and strengthen mutual coordination among police forces across the country,” Malik said.