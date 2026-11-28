JAMMU: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday described Jammu and Kashmir as the “crown jewel of India”, stating that the Union Territory has been witnessing rapid development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing a public gathering at Parade Chowk in Jammu during the BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Mahapadyatra’, Singh highlighted the progress made in the region, particularly in infrastructure, healthcare and tourism.

He stated that Jammu and Kashmir was finally receiving its rightful share of development since the Modi government came to power. Referring to the improvements in healthcare facilities, he highlighted the commissioning of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the region.

The Defence Minister also pointed to the significant rise in tourist visits, stating that the number of visits had increased from 4.76 crore to 7.8 crore over the past three years. He said the growing tourist numbers reflected the region’s progress and increasing popularity as a travel destination.

Emphasising the historical importance of Jammu and Kashmir, Singh recalled the contributions of leaders such as Prem Nath Dogra and Syama Prasad Mookerjee towards the integration of the region with India.

He further stated that Jammu and Kashmir’s accession to India represented a commitment to preserving the country’s unity and integrity.

Singh also criticised the Congress party over its allegations of electoral irregularities and questioned its claims against the BJP-led government.