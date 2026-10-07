Izmir Mayor defects to Erdogan's ruling party

ANKARA In a stunning political earthquake that has reverberated across Turkey's domestic landscape, the mayor of Izmir—the nation's third-largest metropolis and the historic heartland of its secular opposition—officially switched allegiances to join President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Cemil Tugay, who originally secured the mayoral seat during the March 2024 local elections under the banner of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), formally stepped into the AKP fold during a high-profile ceremony in Ankara. The defection hands President Erdogan's conservative political machine a monumental symbolic victory in a coastal stronghold that the AKP has famously never managed to capture through the traditional democratic ballot box. Tugay, who had stepped down from the CHP in June following a controversial court ruling that annulled party leadership structures, defended his transition by emphasizing administrative pragmatism. "I have no doubt that, with harmony between the local administration and the central government, we will achieve great things," Tugay remarked during his induction. The political realignment occurs against the backdrop of an intense, long-running government crackdown on opposition municipal leaders. Following a major electoral setback in the 2024 local polls where the AKP suffered heavy losses, Turkish authorities launched widespread corruption investigations targeting opposition officials. Dozens of mayors, including prominent Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu—widely regarded as President Erdogan’s chief political rival—as well as former Izmir Mayor Tunc Soyer, currently find themselves imprisoned pending trial. Opposition figures have fiercely denounced these legal maneuvers as politically motivated witch hunts designed to dismantle local democratic resistance. Ozgur Ozel, leader of the splintered opposition faction, launched a blistering critique against the ruling party, accusing the AKP of deploying systematic blackmail and imprisonment threats to coerce mayors into defecting. "Those who sell out and leave are genuine traitors," Ozel declared before a parliamentary assembly, condemning the pressure tactics.