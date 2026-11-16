Italian senator slams colleague over India remarks

ROME: Italian Senator Giulio Terzi strongly criticised fellow Italian politician Giacomo Filibeck on Monday for making negative comments about Indian democracy. Terzi, who heads the India-Italy parliamentary friendship group, backed another Italian leader, Deborah Bergamini, in condemning Filibeck’s recent speech.

The row started on November 14 at the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad. While sharing a stage with Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Filibeck claimed that Indian democracy was under attack and echoed a local political slogan accusing the ruling party of stealing votes.

Posting on social media platform X, Terzi stated that such remarks fail to promote the open, civil, and respectful dialogue needed in international politics. He fully supported Bergamini’s earlier statement, which called it wrong for European politicians to interfere in the internal affairs of a friendly nation like India.

Bergamini had pointed out that Italy shares a special strategic partnership with India. She noted that Europeans should not lecture a massive democracy of 970 million voters on how to run its system.

Both leaders stressed that India has strong political institutions and an independent court system. They concluded that any disputes over voter lists or elections must be settled inside India, following its own well-established democratic laws and traditions.