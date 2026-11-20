ATHANI: Former Minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has warned that any insult to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would invite a strong response from people who support and trust him, irrespective of political affiliations.

Speaking to reporters in Athani, Belagavi district, on Friday, Jarkiholi said he shared a good personal relationship with Siddaramaiah despite belonging to different political parties. He added that Siddaramaiah continued to remain his leader on a personal level, although their political positions differed.

Reacting to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s claim that he would become Chief Minister in 2028, Jarkiholi said the people would ultimately decide who would hold the position and who would become a former office-holder.

On Shivakumar’s cordial interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said relations between the Prime Minister and a state Chief Minister should remain respectful, irrespective of their political affiliations.

Regarding Siddaramaiah’s position within the Congress, Jarkiholi said it was an internal party matter. However, he warned that people belonging to the backward classes who support Siddaramaiah would respond if he was insulted.

Discussing upcoming Taluk and Zilla Panchayat elections, he said the BJP had started preparations in Athani and Kagwad constituencies. He expressed confidence in the party’s prospects and said disciplined groundwork would deliver better results than protests and public demonstrations.

Jarkiholi also expressed hope that expelled BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal would return to the party soon. However, he ruled out the possibility of certain leaders rejoining the BJP, alleging differences with those who had earlier supported them.

He criticised leaders frequently changing political parties and urged BJP workers to remain loyal. He also promised that past mistakes would not be repeated and that the party would stand firmly by its workers.