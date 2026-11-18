MYSURU: Marking a significant stride toward public safety and gender equality, the Inner Wheel Club of Mysore (District 318, Charter No. 1213) successfully organized a mega awareness program under the global banner “Orange the World” on Wednesday.

The event aimed to sensitize the general public and actively advocate for the prevention of harassment and violence against women and girls. The extensive campaign was organized under the leadership of Club President Chaitra Arun, alongside Secretary Monika Aswini Kumar, and received widespread support from members and local citizens alike.

The campaign commenced in the early hours of Wednesday at 6 am, with members gathering at the Viveka Chaitanya Hospital premises. By 6.30 am, a dedicated awareness rally consisting of a dynamic bike and bicycle march was flagged off from the foothills of Chamundi Hills. Participants carried the message of safety, respect, equality, and empowerment for women to the local community, creating a highly visible demonstration through the streets of Mysuru.

Street play engages local communities

Upon reaching the vantage viewpoints at Chamundi Hills, the campaign utilized street theater to bridge communication gaps. A specialized street play was performed near the Mahishasura statue. The performance powerfully illustrated the daily challenges, forms of violence, and harassment faced by women in modern society, urging bystanders to break their silence and become proactive allies.

Speaking on the successful culmination of the drive back at Viveka Chaitanya Hospital, Club President Chaitra Arun expressed gratitude to the participants. She said the fundamental purpose of this ‘Orange the World’ initiative is to foster public awareness concerning the safety, self-respect, and total empowerment of women. “We aim to encourage every single individual in society to raise their voice against gender-based violence and systemic harassment.” The impactful morning program concluded with a community breakfast gathering for all active participants and volunteers.