MYSURU: The birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was celebrated in a meaningful way by the Chamundeshwari Balaga and Congress workers by serving free Holige meals to the public at the Indira Canteen located in the KADA office premises opposite the Mysore Palace in Mysuru on Thursday.

The programme was organised in memory of Indira Gandhi, with the organisers serving Holige meals to members of the public as a gesture of goodwill and social service.

Speaking on the occasion, KPCC member Nazarbad Nataraj recalled Indira Gandhi’s courage during the 1965 India-Pakistan war. Despite warnings from the Army that Pakistani infiltrators had advanced close to Srinagar, Indira Gandhi visited the border area. She refused to shift her place of stay to Jammu or Delhi and stood firm, demonstrating remarkable courage, he said.

He said that the numerous welfare programmes introduced by Indira Gandhi reflected her commitment to the welfare of the poor. Her initiatives were aimed at ensuring that every citizen of the country had access to food, shelter and clothing. Even today, these programmes continue to benefit the weaker sections of society, he said, describing Indira Gandhi’s tenure as a golden era in Indian governance.

KPCC member Nazarbad Nataraj, Congress leader J.J. Anand, former Zilla Panchayat president B.M. Ramu, Siddaramaiah Brigade president Inkala Uday, KPCC coordinator Rekha Srinivas, Lokesh, Mohan, S.N. Rajesh, Nanjundi, Ravichandra and several other Congress leaders and workers were present.