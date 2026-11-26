MUMBAI: India’s semiconductor market is projected to nearly double from $45‑50 billion in 2026 to $100‑110 billion by 2030, driven by rising demand from electronics, telecommunications, automotive systems, artificial intelligence (AI), data centres and digital infrastructure, according to a report released on Thursday.

The report by CareEdge Advisory highlighted a significant shift in semiconductor demand towards networking, communications and computing applications, reflecting the growing importance of digital infrastructure and AI-led technologies.

Networking and communications are expected to increase their share of semiconductor revenue from 26.1 per cent in 2020 to 33.3 per cent by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 per cent. Computing and data storage are projected to expand their share from 12.8 per cent to 15.1 per cent during the same period, growing at a CAGR of 11.9 per cent.

Under the India Semiconductor Mission, the government has approved 12 projects involving cumulative investments exceeding Rs 1.64 lakh crore across Gujarat, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh. These include semiconductor fabrication, compound semiconductor and assembly, testing, marking and packaging facilities.

Five of the 12 projects had commenced commercial production by October, according to a government update.

“The bigger opportunity, however, is in India’s ability to translate its chip-design strength and approved investments into commercially viable fabrication, testing and advanced-packaging capabilities,” said Tanvi Shah, Senior Director, CareEdge Advisory.

Despite the expansion plans, India remains heavily dependent on imports. Semiconductor imports more than tripled from $11.9 billion in FY21 to $36.5 billion in FY26. Imports currently account for 90‑95 per cent of domestic demand for semiconductor devices and components, highlighting the gap between consumption and manufacturing capacity.