TOKYO: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India’s economic growth remains strong despite the ongoing crisis in West Asia and difficulties in the movement of oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. He stated that the country’s growth rate stands at around 7.8 per cent, showing that international challenges have not slowed down the economy.

Speaking to members of the Indian community in Tokyo on Wednesday, Singh said India continues to be one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Referring to the difficulties faced by oil tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz, Singh said the movement of oil to India had become challenging.

Out of poverty

Singh also spoke about India’s development over the past twelve and a half years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He claimed that nearly 50 crore people had moved out of poverty during this period. He added that changes in the welfare system had helped government benefits reach people directly.

Digital payments

Highlighting digital payments, Singh said transactions worth Rs 31.53 lakh crore were recorded through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in October alone. He also stated that India’s foreign exchange reserves had reached 700 billion US dollars.

Speaking about the defence sector, Singh said India’s defence exports had increased to Rs 40,000 crore, while defence production had crossed Rs 1.80 lakh crore. He also highlighted progress in indigenous defence technology and the development of the Kaveri engine.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, said around 60,000 Indians live in Japan and contribute to different sectors, including technology, education, finance and hospitality.