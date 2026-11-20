NEW DELHI: India’s agricultural exports recorded strong growth during the April-September period in the current financial year, led by Basmati rice, processed frozen potatoes and yellow dent corn, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

Basmati rice exports increased 25.4% to $1.6 billion, while processed potato exports rose 20.8% to cross $179 million. Yellow dent corn exports surged around 12-fold. Strong growth in exports across West Asia, East and Southeast Asia, and other international markets reflects the widening geographical reach of India’s agricultural and processed food exports, the statement said.

The surge in Basmati rice exports was recorded across several important markets in West Asia, North America, and other regions. Iran emerged as the largest destination for India’s Basmati exports, with the value of shipments increasing by 44.1%, from $129.8 million to $187.1 million. Saudi Arabia recorded a growth of 7.9%, with exports rising to $174.4 million, while the United States registered an increase of 27.7%, with shipments climbing to $139.8 million.

India’s exports of frozen potatoes increased 20.8%, from $148.5 million to $179.4 million during April–September in FY 2026–27. Growth was recorded across several markets, particularly in East and Southeast Asia.

The Philippines remained the leading export destination, with shipments reaching $36.7 million, followed by Saudi Arabia at $24.3 million. Indonesia registered strong growth of 75%, with exports rising to $13.3 million. Exports to Japan more than doubled to $13.2 million.