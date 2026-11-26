GREATER NOIDA: The festival runs through November 29 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. The FIA-certified F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League will headline the programme, with JK Formula LGB 4 on the bill as a support race. Racing in the two main championships starts on Saturday, November 28.

Sunday’s programme includes drifting and motorsport stunts led by Arjuna Award recipient Gaurav Gill and Indian drift champion Sanam Sekhon. Spectators can also see supercars, superbikes and vintage cars during the festival.

The Indian Racing League returns to Buddh after two races with different winners. Goa Aces JA Racing’s Raoul Hyman won the opener ahead of Sai Shiva Sankaran and Jemma Moore. Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru driver Ruhaan Alva won the second race, with Mohamed Ryan second and Alister Yoong third.

In F4, Ntiyiso Mabunda won Saturday’s opener at the previous Buddh round and followed it with two podium finishes on Sunday. Aryan Narola won both Sunday races, while engine trouble ended championship leader Luviwe Sambudla’s Sunday. Sambudla finished second in Saturday’s opener and collected only 18 points over the weekend, giving his closest rivals a chance to narrow the gap. The season will finish in Navi Mumbai.