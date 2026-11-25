LAS VEGAS: Indian natural bodybuilder Shodhan Rai won a silver medal at Natural Olympia 2026 in Las Vegas, adding another international achievement to his career spanning more than three decades.

The Bengaluru-based athlete has represented India in 39 international competitions and secured several podium finishes at events including the World Cup, Universe, International Pacific Rim and Asia Pacific championships. Rai is a second-generation bodybuilder with an extensive record in natural bodybuilding.

Earlier this month, Rai won two gold medals at the Iron Man World Natural Bodybuilding World Cup. He finished first in both the Junior Masters and Masters categories, strengthening his preparation for Natural Olympia. He had previously won eight medals at the competition, comprising two silver and six bronze medals.

Speaking after his latest achievement, Rai said winning another medal was a special moment after more than 30 years of competing. He added that representing India on the international stage remained a matter of pride, although he had aimed to win gold this year.

An INBA Hall of Fame inductee, Rai is also an Ekalavya Award recipient from the Karnataka government. He has worked as a fitness professional and consultant to several personalities, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath.

Rai hopes to promote natural bodybuilding in India through greater institutional support and encourage young people to embrace fitness and clean sport.