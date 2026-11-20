PRAGUE: Indian Army chief General Dhiraj Seth visited the Czech Land Forces’ Fourth Rapid Deployment Brigade, where he learned how the unit is organised and what duties it carries out. Czech personnel also briefed him on how the brigade prepares for its missions.

The Indian Army said the stop gave Seth a chance to speak with Czech service members and hear about their training and how they stay ready for duty. The brigade visit was part of a wider trip to build closer ties between the two armies.

India’s Defence Ministry had announced a programme from Nov. 16 to 19. The schedule included talks in Prague with Lieutenant General Petr Čepelka, the first deputy chief of the Czech General Staff, and meetings with senior defence officials. Training, plans to update military equipment and emerging security concerns were among the topics listed for discussion.

Seth also met Czech Deputy Foreign Minister Marie Chatardová. Raveesh Kumar, India’s ambassador to the Czech Republic, joined him for that meeting. The official programme also included a wreath ceremony in Prague to honour fallen soldiers and a visit to the Defence University in Brno.