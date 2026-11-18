NEW DELHI: India’s wind energy capacity has more than doubled over the past 12 years from 21 GW to 59.20 GW, marking the country’s transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable energy future, according to an official factsheet issued on Wednesday.

India is ranked 4th globally in installed wind power capacity, which accounts for approximately 19.8 per cent of the country’s total installed renewable energy capacity of 299.25 GW.

India’s gross wind power potential is estimated at 695.5 GW at 120 metres and 1,163.9 GW at 150 metres above ground level. The country’s vast wind resource base provides a strong foundation for achieving 100 GW wind capacity by 2030 and 156 GW by 2036.

More than 900 wind-monitoring stations have been installed nationwide by NIWE to map wind resources and identify high-potential sites for wind energy development. Wind potential maps have been developed at 50 m, 80 m, 100 m, 120 m, and 150 m hub heights.

The government has set up Rs 6,853 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for 1,000 MW of offshore wind projects, comprising 500 MW each off the coasts of Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

A 500 MW pilot project was launched under the Contracts for Difference (CfD), which is a mechanism designed to reduce price volatility and provide revenue certainty to renewable energy developers.

Other steps undertaken by the government include the constitution of a Task Force in January 2026 to address regulatory, land, transmission, and implementation challenges, and the introduction of green energy open access rules to facilitate direct procurement of renewable power by industries.