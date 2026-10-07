India EV Retail Sales Smash Records

NEW DELHI India's electric vehicle market achieved a historic milestone in September 2026, registering an all-time high of 333,634 retail units sold. According to data, overall EV sales surged by an impressive 74 percent compared to the same period last year. Overall EV market penetration across all automotive categories climbed to approximately 13 percent, up significantly from 10 percent in September 2025. Industry leaders noted that this record-shattering performance was powered heavily by surging mass-market demand, particularly within the two-wheeler and passenger vehicle segments, both of which set new historic highs. FADA President Sai Giridhar highlighted that this explosive growth is driven by genuine consumer demand rather than temporary government subsidies. Factors such as festive season enthusiasm, highly attractive running-cost economics, expanding model line-ups, and ongoing policy support from national and regional schemes have transformed electric mobility into a default choice for a rapidly growing base of car and bike buyers. A breakdown of the retail data reveals stellar performance across specific vehicle categories. Electric two-wheelers led the charge with a record 207,314 units sold, marking an 88.67 percent year-on-year increase and pushing category penetration to 11.6 percent. Meanwhile, electric passenger vehicles crossed a major milestone by touching 36,108 units, a staggering 94.56 percent annual leap that raised market penetration to 8.5 percent. Commercial and three-wheeled segments also demonstrated exceptional strength. Electric three-wheeler retails climbed to 86,024 units, maintaining a dominant market penetration rate of nearly 65 percent. Electric commercial vehicles more than doubled their figures from last year, reaching 4,188 units and signaling a broad-based transition toward sustainable freight and public transit across the nation's expanding economy.