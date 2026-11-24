NEW DELHI: The proposed India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is likely to be concluded by the end of this year, with expectations of strengthening commercial relations and opening new investment opportunities, Lower Saxony Minister-President Olaf Lies said.

Speaking to IANS, Lies expressed confidence that the agreement would provide fresh momentum to India-EU economic cooperation and strengthen business connections between Indian companies and those in Lower Saxony, a German state.

He said the agreement would make direct engagement between companies from India and Lower Saxony increasingly important, particularly in areas involving investments, free trade and the exchange of components.

Highlighting renewable energy cooperation, the minister-president described India as an important partner for Germany in the sector.

Lies also pointed to growing interest among businesses on both sides, indicating scope for deeper economic engagement and mutually beneficial investments.

The trade negotiations are part of broader efforts to strengthen the India-EU strategic partnership. Earlier in November, India and the European Union held the seventh India-EU Strategic Partnership Review Meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment under the proposed FTA.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (West) Sibi George co-chaired the meeting with Matti Maasikas, Deputy Secretary-General for Geoeconomics and Interinstitutional Issues of the European Union.

The two sides also reviewed progress in implementing the Joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, adopted at the India-EU Summit in January this year.