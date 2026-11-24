NEW DELHI: India and China have concluded a second round of Corps Commander-level military talks aimed at easing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh. The discussions, held over nearly 10 days from November 8, focused on preventing local confrontations from escalating into larger military standoffs ahead of winter.

The talks were described as cordial by defence sources. The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General Girish Kalia, General Officer Commanding of the Army’s III Corps, also known as the Spear Corps.

Discussions covered troop engagement practices, maintaining communication channels and preventing misunderstandings between personnel deployed along the frontier.

The latest round follows senior military commander-level meetings held on September 6 at Wacha in India and September 7 at Damai in China. The meetings followed understandings reached between the two countries’ Special Representatives in August 2025 and August 2026, alongside discussions under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs.

The talks also come amid broader efforts to stabilise bilateral relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed border peace during their September 12 meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed border security and infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh on November 21, focusing on road connectivity, border outposts, helipads and telecommunications.