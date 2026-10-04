India-Canada to begin fifth round of CEPA talks

NEW DELHI India and Canada will begin the fifth round of negotiations for the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in Ottawa on October 5, with both sides seeking to conclude the talks by the end of this calendar year, an official said. The five-day round of discussions is scheduled to begin on October 5 and may continue until October 9. The negotiations will be led by the chief negotiators of the two countries as they work to advance the proposed economic partnership agreement. The latest round follows the fourth round of negotiations, which concluded in New Delhi on September 18. The upcoming discussions indicate that the negotiations are progressing at a faster pace as India and Canada work towards their shared target of completing the agreement before the end of 2026. The proposed CEPA is the focus of the ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. The fifth round will take place in Ottawa, where the chief negotiators are expected to continue discussions on the agreement. The two sides are aiming to maintain the current momentum and move the negotiations towards conclusion within the targeted timeline. The faster pace of talks comes as India and Canada seek to complete negotiations by the end of this year. The October 5-9 discussions will therefore be an important stage in the process following the September round. The proposed pact remains under negotiation, with both countries continuing their efforts to reach an agreement within the stated timeframe. The next round is expected to build on progress made during discussions, as both sides seek to maintain momentum and meet their target for concluding negotiations. The October meetings will mark a step towards that goal.