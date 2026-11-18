AZERBAIJAN: India and Azerbaijan are looking at new ways to strengthen their cultural relationship through tourism, films, education, music and other activities. The two countries have discussed several plans to bring their people closer and promote their shared history and traditions.

India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture, Adil Karimli, on Tuesday to discuss ways to improve cultural cooperation. During the meeting, the minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success.

Both sides spoke about the importance of the Ateshgah Fire Temple, also known as the Maha Jwala Devi Temple, which attracts Indian tourists and pilgrims. They discussed ways to promote the temple’s historical importance and encourage more visitors from both countries.

The temple, located near Baku, is an 18th-century monument with a much older history. It also has inscriptions in Devanagari and Gurmukhi scripts, showing the long-standing connection between India and Azerbaijan.

The discussions also focused on Indian cinema, which has gained popularity in Azerbaijan. Both countries explored opportunities for joint film production and better cooperation in the film industry.

Other areas discussed included cultural festivals, music, performing arts, literature, book exhibitions, translation and educational programmes.