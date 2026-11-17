MANGALURU: The incomplete underground drainage work near Kadri City Hospital has been causing serious problems for residents, shopkeepers, motorists and patients. The work has remained unfinished for more than one and a half years, while construction activity has reportedly been stopped for the past eight months.

The damaged road and partial blockage have made movement difficult along the stretch, which connects two hospitals. Patients, hospital visitors and motorists are facing inconvenience, while ambulances are finding it difficult to move through the affected road. The situation has raised concerns about access for emergency medical services.

Shopkeepers said the poor road condition and lack of parking facilities had affected their businesses, as customers were avoiding the area. Dust from the dug-up road, foul smells caused by drainage leakage and unhygienic surroundings have added to the problems faced by traders, residents and workers at nearby hotels.

The situation reportedly becomes worse during the monsoon, when damaged drainage pipelines lead to sewage problems. Traders have also alleged that drainage leaks have not been properly repaired and that mud has been used to cover affected portions instead of providing a permanent solution.

Residents and traders said they had repeatedly brought the issue to the attention of the concerned authorities and ministers, but no concrete action had been taken.

Selma D’Paula and Laveena expressed concern over the delay and its impact on local businesses. Shopkeepers Gopala and Vinod also highlighted the difficulties. Vinod, an ambulance driver, pointed out the problems faced by emergency vehicles.

The affected people have urged the authorities to resume and complete the drainage work, repair the road and provide a permanent solution without further delay.