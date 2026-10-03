Imanvi waits for Fauji before choosing next film

Imanvi, who is making her acting debut with Prabhas-starrer Fauji, has reportedly decided to wait for the film’s release before choosing her next project. The shooting of Fauji has faced delays, with reports suggesting that the film still needs around four more months of filming. The delay is also said to have affected its release plans. The film was earlier scheduled to arrive on December 3, but producer Ravi Shankar recently confirmed that it will now release only in 2027. Imanvi is making her acting debut opposite Prabhas in the film. Director Hanu Raghavapudi introduced her as the female lead, giving the social media influencer a major opportunity in her first acting project. According to reports, Imanvi had hoped that an early release of Fauji would help her receive more offers from the Telugu film industry. However, the continued production has now pushed those plans further. Interestingly, Imanvi is reportedly choosing to wait until Fauji reaches theatres before signing another film. She is said to have received offers from other filmmakers, but has decided to take her time and see how her debut project turns out. The decision means that her next move in Telugu cinema will come only after Fauji is released. For now, the actress is focusing on her debut film, which continues to remain in production and is expected to reach audiences in 2027. With the release date delayed, Imanvi’s next project will also have to wait until Fauji completes its journey to theatres.