Illegal OFC work raises serious road safety concerns

CH NEWS, VIJAYAPURA Illegal Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) works allegedly carried out on key roads in Indi have raised serious public safety concerns, with the Public Works Department (PWD) alleging that an agency associated with BSNL cable work damaged roads without obtaining mandatory permission. According to the Assistant Executive Engineer of the PWD Sub-Division, Indi, Polycab India Limited, represented by its manager Vishwanath Chauhan, allegedly began OFC cable installation on September 27 and 29 without departmental permission. The agency reportedly used four JCB machines to dig road shoulders at several locations. PWD officials later stopped the work. The major damage was reported on SH-177, connecting the Maharashtra border, Hadisang, NH-13, Horti, Rugi, Salotagi, Satalagaon PI and Rudagi to the Udachana Bridge in Kalaburagi district. About two kilometres of the road shoulder between Khedagi Cross and Satalagaon PI was allegedly damaged. The PWD has estimated the loss at around Rs 18 lakh. Another one-kilometre stretch between Indi and Mavinahalli on the Indi-Mavinahalli-Lachyan-Padnur-Shiragur-Inam Gubbevad district main road was also allegedly dug up without permission. The department has estimated the damage there at Rs 9 lakh, taking the total alleged road damage to around Rs 27 lakh. The PWD has expressed particular concern over cable digging reportedly carried out during night hours without adequate warning signs, barricades or lighting. Sudden excavations could pose a serious danger to motorists, especially on narrow roads. Buses and heavy vehicles may be forced to brake suddenly or swerve, increasing the risk of overturning or collisions. Officials have also alleged that excavated soil and drainage-layer GSB material were dumped on the single carriageway, obstructing traffic. The PWD has warned that the condition could lead to accidents and has sought directions to the concerned agency or contractor to restore the damaged roads to their original condition.