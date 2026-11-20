KARWAR: Zilla Panchayat Administrator and District In-charge Secretary Sushma Godabole has directed government departments to work together to identify unemployed youth and provide them with job-oriented skill training to improve their employment opportunities.

She was speaking at a meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall on Friday to discuss measures for creating employment opportunities for young people in the district.

Godabole instructed officials to identify students who had failed SSLC examinations or secured low marks in PUC and degree courses, as well as those who had discontinued their education for various reasons. She asked departments to collect their details and connect them with suitable skill development and employment programmes.

She suggested preparing a directory of available skill training programmes across government departments. Brochures, booklets and pamphlets containing details of courses should be distributed to schools, colleges and libraries. Soft copies should also be uploaded to departmental websites to make information easily accessible.

The Library Department was asked to create awareness about employment-oriented training programmes among library visitors. She also directed officials to coordinate with the Employment Exchange to conduct awareness programmes on job registration and the Job Bridge initiative.

The Skill Development Department should introduce more training programmes based on local employment opportunities and industry requirements, she said.

Officials from Agriculture, Horticulture, Industries, ITIs, GTTCs and Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) were instructed to share details of their ongoing courses with educational institutions. Students should also be informed about employment and self-employment opportunities available after completing training.

Godabole stressed the need for coordination among departments to ensure that eligible youth receive timely guidance and support. She also called for skill training opportunities for adult learners and people interested in handicrafts.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer Somasekhara Mesta, Project Director Karim Asadi, district-level officers and principals of technical training and employment institutions attended the meeting.