BENGALURU: The Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM), Bengaluru, hosted the 65th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Aerospace Medicine (ISAM) on November 26 and 27. It brought together defence personnel, Indian Air Force aircrew and experts from ISRO, DRDO, HAL and aviation sectors.

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of the Air Staff, inaugurated the event. Its theme, “One Airspace – One Mission: Aeromedical Support from Runway to Orbit”, focused on medical support for military aviation, civil aviation and human spaceflight.

Air Marshal Vivek Hande, Director General of Medical Services (Air), delivered the presidential address. He highlighted the role of aerospace medicine in improving aircrew efficiency and supporting human life in orbit.

The programme featured memorial lectures by APVS Prasad, Chief Executive of the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification, and retired Air Vice Marshal Anupam Agarwal. The Cosmonaut Rakesh Sharma Lecture Series included a keynote address by Pawan Chandana, Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace.

Sessions examined altered gravity, spaceflight medicine, crew performance, aircraft design, aviation safety and women in fighter flying. Researchers also shared findings and discussed emerging challenges in the field.

More than 100 research papers were presented through panels, symposia, talks and poster sessions. An exhibition displayed advanced aeromedical equipment and biomedical devices. Established in 1952, ISAM has organised annual scientific conferences since 1954 to encourage research, knowledge-sharing and cooperation in aerospace medicine.