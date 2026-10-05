Hydraulic vehicle launched to control stray livestock

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Bengaluru East City Corporation has launched a hydraulic vehicle to control stray cattle and other livestock on public roads. Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar said the move aims to improve public safety, reduce traffic problems and protect livestock. Cows, calves, buffaloes, bulls, bullocks and other livestock found roaming or lying on roads can cause inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. Sudden movement of animals onto roads can also lead to accidents and affect traffic flow. Under the new operation, Corporation staff will safely catch stray livestock and shift them to a shelter. If the animals have owners, fines will be imposed as per rules and the livestock will be handed over after payment. Until a cattle pound is established within the East Corporation limits, seized livestock will be shifted to the City Cattle Pound at K.R. Market. Unclaimed livestock will be handed over to a gaushala as per the rules. Action will also be taken against owners who repeatedly leave their animals on public roads. As per the Karnataka Cattle Trespass Act, 1966, and the relevant government notification, fines will be collected from owners. For cattle, bulls, cows, buffaloes and bullocks, the fine is ₹600 per animal for the first three days or part thereof and ₹300 per day thereafter. Different fines apply to calves, horses, donkeys, pigs, sheep and goats. The operation will be conducted from Monday to Saturday between 10 am and 5 pm, except on government holidays. Residents can report stray livestock through the Sahaaya App, Citizen Helpline 1533, or the Corporation Control Room at 9480685706. Providing the exact location and, if possible, a photograph will help staff respond quickly. Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar appealed to livestock owners to keep their animals safely and avoid leaving them on public roads.