RAICHUR: Farmers protesting over long-pending land ownership issues have temporarily suspended their agitation after Hutti Gold Mines Company sought time to address their grievances.

The farmers, under the banner of the Land Rights Deprived Struggle Committee, had planned to lay siege to the company headquarters over the delay in resolving their demands. As the protest intensified, Managing Director Shashidhar Kurlera held talks with farmer leaders and requested time until Dec 5. Following his appeal, the farmers agreed to defer the agitation temporarily.

The farmers alleged that company officials had failed to honour assurances given during their protest in August. They expressed anger over the continued delay in settling their land claims. A heated exchange reportedly took place among farmers, company officials and police personnel. Some farmers expressed their distress by telling the authorities, “Resolve our problems or give us poison.”

The protesters initially insisted on a written assurance before calling off the agitation. In response, Kurlera said the land exploration process would be completed by December 5. After receiving the report, the company would place the matter before its Board of Directors for a decision.

He appealed to the farmers to cooperate until the process was completed and suspend their protest in the meantime. Accepting his request, they agreed to postpone the planned siege. However, they made it clear that their demands remained unresolved and that the decision was temporary.

Land Rights Deprived Struggle Committee office-bearers Shivaputra Shivanand, Suresh Gowda Gurikar, Baladandappa, Babu Nayikodi, Amaresh, Sunil, Anil, Ambaresh and Shivanna, along with several affected farmers, were present during the protest and discussions. They said they would resume the agitation if necessary.