HUNSUR: The Karnataka State President of the Gopals team, Sandeep Manjunath, said the organisation had been promoting an eco-friendly lifestyle for the past 12 years by encouraging indigenous cattle rearing and the use of cow dung and other organic waste.

As part of this initiative, weekly workshops called ‘Go Sunday’ are organised to create awareness about producing biogas from organic waste.

A workshop was recently held at Manjunath’s farm on the outskirts of Hunsur. Ramesh Kikkeri inaugurated the programme with Go Puja and demonstrated a low-cost biogas unit made using two water tanks of 1,000 litres and 750 litres.

Around 250 kg of cow dung mixed with water was used to start the process. The unit is expected to produce cooking gas within 25 days. Regular addition of kitchen waste can reportedly provide gas for three to four hours of cooking daily.

The unit requires limited space and can also be installed on terraces, making it suitable for urban households. Cow dung is needed initially, while kitchen waste can be added regularly.

Mahendra, a young farmer from Makodu, completed the installation and is now trained to set up similar units. Around 20 people from Hunsur, Arkalgud, Periyapatna and Bengaluru attended the workshop.