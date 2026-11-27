HUBBALLI: The Karnataka government has officially approved the renaming of the Central Bus Stand on Gokul Road in Hubballi as the ‘Shivasharane Hemareddy Mallamma Central Bus Stand’.

The decision has been welcomed by the Reddy community and various organisations, which had been demanding the honour for several years.

The proposal was submitted by the Dharwad Deputy Commissioner to the state government, following appeals from the Reddy community, Hema-Vema Sangha and the Reddy Employees’ Association of the Kittur Rani Channamma Road Transport Corporation. The organisations had urged the government to name the major bus stand after the revered 15th-century Shivasharane Hemareddy Mallamma.

The demand was also brought to the attention of the government through Ramalinga Reddy, then the Transport Minister. After examining the proposal, the government granted approval. The Transport Department’s Secretary issued the official order on November 23.

The decision has brought happiness among community leaders and members, who consider Hemareddy Mallamma an important spiritual and social figure. She was a devoted follower of Lord Mallikarjuna of Srisailam and is revered as a presiding deity by the Reddy community.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy, honorary president of the Reddy Employees’ Association of the Kittur Rani Channamma Road Transport Corporation, said the naming was a matter of pride for the community. He described Hemareddy Mallamma as a visionary who rose above caste and religious boundaries and served as an inspiring example for women and society.

Community representatives expressed gratitude to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh, former Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy and officials who supported the proposal.

The government has recently renamed the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation as the Kittur Rani Channamma Road Transport Corporation. However, despite the official order approving the new name for the Hubballi bus stand, the corporation management has not yet clarified the next steps for implementing the decision.