HUBBALLI: The annual Kartika festival was celebrated with religious fervour and grandeur at the Sri Durgadevi Temple in Dajibana Pete, Hubballi, attracting hundreds of devotees.

The temple was beautifully decorated as part of the celebrations during the auspicious month of Kartika. Special prayers and rituals were performed to seek the blessings of the goddess. Devotees offered their prayers and participated in the traditional lighting of Kartika lamps, creating a festive and spiritual atmosphere.

Significance of Kartika

The celebrations highlighted the importance of Kartika month, which holds special significance in Hindu tradition. Lighting lamps in temples and homes during this period is considered an important religious practice. Temples organise special worship and devotional programmes, bringing communities together.

At the Durgadevi Temple, the deity was adorned with special decorations, adding to the festive appearance of the shrine. Devotees gathered in large numbers to offer prayers and take part in the rituals.

Women light lamps

A large number of women participated in the Kartikotsava by lighting traditional lamps and offering their devotion to Sri Durgadevi. The rows of illuminated lamps created a beautiful sight across the temple premises and added to the spiritual atmosphere.

Members and leaders of the S.S.K. Samaj Panch Committee also took part in the celebrations and extended their support in organising the programme. Their participation contributed to the successful conduct of the festival.

Community spirit

The temple premises remained lively throughout the event, with devotees joining the religious activities and celebrating the occasion together. The decorations, traditional rituals and glowing lamps made the festival a memorable occasion for those present.

The Kartika festival is celebrated every year with devotion in several parts of the country. The celebrations at Dajibana Pete once again reflected the religious traditions and community spirit of Hubballi’s residents.