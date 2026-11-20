LAKSHMESHWARA: Students of the Minority Welfare Department’s post-matric boys’ hostel in Lakshmeshwara staged a protest on Friday, alleging poor food quality, unhygienic conditions and lack of basic facilities. The students expressed their anger by bringing the warden’s chair outside the hostel and demanding action.

The students alleged that the hostel premises were filled with garbage and that discarded beds had not been cleared. They also complained that wheat stored for cooking was infested with worms and that unhygienic food was being prepared using the ration. According to them, the meals were of poor quality, and snacks had not been provided for nearly a year. Some students said they had stopped eating food since Thursday in protest.

They further alleged that the hostel’s water tank was dirty and emitted a foul smell, causing skin irritation. The drinking water unit was reportedly damaged and rusty. The washing machine was also not functioning.

Students Irfan Machenahalli and Dadapeer Walikara alleged that personal hygiene kits, including coconut oil and soap, were not distributed regularly. They also pointed out the absence of computers, delays in newspaper delivery and restricted access to library books.

Warden accused of threatening language

The students accused the warden of ignoring their complaints and using threatening language when they raised concerns about food and facilities. They also claimed that several students had left the hostel due to the poor conditions.

Students Hanumantha Hurali, Abdul Nadaf, Ajmeer Shirahatti, Vinod Mailari, Mahantesh Badni, Hasanasab Nadaf, Mahantesh Kuri and Pirsaba Nadaf participated in the protest.

Meanwhile, Minority Welfare Department District Officer Amit Bidari spoke to the students over the phone and assured them that he would visit the hostel on Saturday, inspect the facilities and hear their grievances. He also advised the hostel management to maintain cordial relations with students.