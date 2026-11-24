BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Health Department is actively considering a sweeping proposal to establish strict ‘smoking-free zones’ across Bengaluru, potentially prohibiting cigarette smoking inside hotels, pubs, bars, restaurants, and clubs. Modeled on stringent public health regulations enforced in global cities like London and New York, the recommendation has been formally submitted to the Health Department and the Chief Minister by an expert panel seeking to eliminate toxic second-hand smoke from shared hospitality spaces.

Addressing the proposal, Health Minister U.T. Khader stated that the government views protecting non-smokers from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke as a pressing public health priority. He confirmed that a final policy decision will be taken shortly after holding detailed discussions with the Chief Minister.

Under existing tobacco control norms, larger eateries and bars are permitted to maintain enclosed Designated Smoking Areas (DSAs), while corporate campuses across the Information Technology and Biotechnology sectors also operate regulated smoking zones. However, public health advocates and oncologists argue that partial restrictions fail to prevent smoke from drifting into dining areas and endangering both patrons and hospitality staff. Prominent cancer specialist Dr. Vishal Rao, who has submitted technical recommendations supporting the ban, urged authorities to follow the London model by enforcing a complete prohibition inside public venues rather than allowing separate smoking rooms.

Medical experts highlight that passive smoking significantly elevates the risk of lung cancer, cardiovascular ailments, and respiratory illnesses among bystanders who never light a cigarette themselves. Alongside tighter enforcement of existing rules inside corporate tech parks, the proposed policy aims to prioritize collective community well-being over individual smoking habits in commercial establishments.

If approved by the state leadership, the measure would mark one of Bengaluru’s strongest anti-tobacco interventions in recent years, reshaping nightlife and dining norms across Karnataka’s capital. Hospitality owners, patrons, and public health groups now await the outcome of the upcoming deliberations between the Health Minister and the Chief Minister.