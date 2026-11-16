Himachal pensioners threaten Assembly protest over ‘dues’

SHIMLA: The pensioners are holding sit-ins at district headquarters from November 12 to 17. Organisers hope about 25,000 retired employees will gather on November 19 at Tapovan in Dharamshala, where the Assembly holds its winter session.

Mohan Thakur, who leads the pensioners’ Joint Action Committee in Shimla district, said retirees who had served the government for nearly 40 years were taking to the streets to seek their dues. He said pensioners were waiting for gratuity, payments for unused leave and benefits linked to revised pay scales dating back to January 2016. Retirees from the state electricity board, the road transport corporation and other public bodies have joined the protests.

Ganga Ram Sharma, a senior office bearer of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners Welfare Association, said representatives gave the government two and a half years to clear the dues before submitting 17 demands. He alleged the government had promised to release 45 per cent of the money owed by July 31, 2026, but had missed that deadline.

Sharma said about 1.90 lakh pensioners were affected. He said another 13 per cent in dearness allowance remained unpaid after the government released a five per cent instalment. He also said families of nearly 7,000 pensioners who died between January 2016 and 2022 were still waiting for benefits owed to them.