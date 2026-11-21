TEHRI GARHWAL: The revival of the Heval River in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district has become an example of conservation under the Namami Gange Mission. The district administration, Forest Department and local communities worked together to improve its flow and restore natural water sources.

The river originates from Sirkut Mountain near Surkanda Devi Temple and joins the Ganga at Shivpuri. A few years ago, its water levels fell and natural sources began drying up. The District Ganga Committee, Forest Department and villagers started conservation work.

Measures included building ponds, check dams, percolation pits and tanks, along with plantation drives. These efforts aimed to improve rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge.

Nitika Khandelwal, District Magistrate of Tehri Garhwal, said, “At the river’s source, the Forest Department undertook plantation drives. Percolation pits, percolation tanks and check dams were constructed to enhance groundwater recharge.”

Diganth Nayak, Divisional Forest Officer, said a survey identified around 102 water sources, of which nearly 52 were drying up or disappearing. He said the department used scientific methods and community participation to revive them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the effort in the 139th episode of Mann Ki Baat, saying cooperation had given the river “a new lease of life”. The revival shows how restoring smaller streams and tributaries can help conserve the Ganga and maintain its flow.