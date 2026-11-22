KARWAR: The Hubballi Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM), Dandeli division, has undertaken special maintenance work across its power distribution network in Dandeli and Joida taluks to prevent electrical accidents and improve the reliability of electricity supply.

The initiative was carried out under the direction of HESCOM management, with a focus on identifying and repairing potential faults before they cause power disruptions or safety hazards.

Maintenance work was completed on major 11 kV feeders covering different areas of the two taluks. These included the Haliyal Road feeder in Dandeli city; Kumbarwada, Anshi and Ganeshgudi feeders in the Joida branch; Ramnagara (Borikori) and Mailaralinga feeders in the rural branch; and Ramnagara Town and Adali feeders in the Ramnagara branch.

A preventive approach

As part of the drive, technical teams inspected transformer centres, repaired damaged electricity poles, tightened loose wires and removed tree branches obstructing power lines. Faulty transformers were also replaced, while power lines and associated equipment underwent comprehensive inspections.

HESCOM has adopted a preventive maintenance approach instead of waiting for faults or power outages before carrying out repairs. The strategy aims to identify possible problems at an early stage and take corrective measures to avoid electrical accidents and unexpected interruptions.

Safety first

Officials said regular maintenance would help reduce technical faults, improve the performance of the distribution network and ensure better service for consumers. It would also strengthen safety for residents and farmers who depend on electricity for their daily activities and agricultural requirements.

In a statement, the Dandeli division said public safety, the interests of farmers and reliable electricity supply remained among its key responsibilities. The division added that such maintenance activities would continue as part of efforts to develop a safer and more dependable power distribution system.