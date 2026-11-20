BENGALURU: Fresh organizational moves are unfolding inside the Karnataka Congress as state party chief B.K. Hariprasad traveled to New Delhi on Friday, November 20, to meet national leaders and discuss appointments for working presidents of the state unit.

Hariprasad’s trip comes amid talk of naming Lakshmi Hebbalkar, who did not get a cabinet berth, and H.C. Mahadevappa as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee working presidents. Sources indicate he is also expected to put forward the names of Rahim Khan and M. Narayanaswamy for working president posts as the party looks to balance leadership across four distinct regions of Karnataka.

For party workers and leaders across the state, filling top organizational spots is seen as an effort to keep regional voices engaged and maintain momentum within the ranks. Discussions in Delhi are expected to center on how best to structure these roles so different areas feel represented in day-to-day party work and outreach.

Leaders who miss out on ministerial berths often look toward key organizational responsibilities to stay active in shaping strategy, mobilizing cadres, and connecting with supporters on the ground. Bringing figures with strong local standing into working president roles can help bridge state-level planning with district and regional activity across Karnataka’s varied political pockets.

At the same time, finalizing names at the national level usually involves weighing regional balance, caste and community representation, and longstanding party dynamics before formal announcements are made. Party insiders will be watching closely to see which proposals win approval from the central leadership following Hariprasad’s meetings in the capital.

Whether all four names move forward together or adjustments are made during talks with senior leaders, the exercise highlights ongoing efforts to organize the state unit ahead of future political tasks. Once consultations conclude in Delhi, clarity is expected on how working president duties will be divided and how the expanded team will support party operations across Karnataka’s regions in the weeks ahead.