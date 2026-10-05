Heavy rain disrupts Bengaluru traffic; showers likely for two more days

CH NEWS BENGALURU Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning lashed Bengaluru on Monday afternoon, flooding several major roads and low-lying areas and disrupting traffic at key locations. Dark clouds gathered over the city before intense showers hit areas including Majestic, Anand Rao Circle, KR Puram, Tin Factory, TC Palya, Jakkur and Hebbal. Roads around the KR Puram Metro station and Tin Factory were waterlogged, slowing traffic considerably. Reduced visibility during the downpour forced motorists to switch on headlights while travelling. Water accumulation was also reported near the Gedalahalli railway bridge, affecting traffic towards Hennur. Bengaluru Traffic Police issued precautionary advisories and urged motorists to drive carefully. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning in Bengaluru and several districts of south interior Karnataka. The weather department has warned that low-lying areas and underpasses could experience waterlogging. Office-goers returning home during evening hours and motorists have been advised to allow additional travel time and exercise caution. Meanwhile, heavy rain and lightning were reported in several parts of Haveri district. A 60-year-old farmer, Doddahanumantappa Ningappa Ritti of Chikkamaralihalli village in Savanur taluk, died after being struck by lightning. According to reports, Ritti had gone to his agricultural field when heavy rain and lightning suddenly began. He reportedly took shelter under a tree, where he was struck by lightning and died on the spot. The rain has brought relief from the recent dry conditions in several areas, but authorities have advised residents to remain alert during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees or near exposed structures.