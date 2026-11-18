MYSURU: Hearing impairment affects not just communication but also education, employment, social relationships and the overall quality of life of individuals, said Dr. S.V. Venkataramanaswamy, State Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 3rd AIISH International Audiology Convention, organised by the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), Mysuru, as chief guest, in Mysuru on Wednesday.

Emphasising the importance of auditory electrophysiology, the theme of the convention, he said scientific advancements in the field had significantly enhanced the ability of professionals to assess hearing functions, detect hearing-related problems at an early stage and plan appropriate interventions. Hearing is one of the most important senses through which human beings communicate, learn, interact and participate in society. Therefore, early identification and timely intervention are essential to improving the lives of persons with hearing and communication disabilities, he observed.

Dr. Venkataramanaswamy appreciated AIISH for its significant contributions to education, research, clinical services and rehabilitation of persons with communication disorders since its establishment in 1965. The institution had made remarkable contributions not only in India but also at the international level, he said.

He commended the Director, faculty members, researchers and students for their continued efforts to advance knowledge and improve professional practices in the field.

As the State Commissioner for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, he stressed the need to uphold the rights, dignity and inclusion of persons with disabilities.

He expressed confidence that the exchange of scientific knowledge, clinical experiences and research findings at the two-day convention would strengthen healthcare and rehabilitation services and create better opportunities for persons with hearing and communication disabilities.

He called upon all stakeholders to work towards building an inclusive society where every individual, irrespective of disability, is respected, empowered and provided equal opportunities.