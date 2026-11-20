BENGALURU: The sharp political rivalry between Union Minister and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar spilled into religious and community discourse, as Nishchalananda Swamiji of the Vishwa Vokkaliga Mahasamsthana Matha voiced indirect displeasure over Kumaraswamy’s repeated attacks on the sitting chief minister.

Speaking at the unveiling of a bronze statue of Bengaluru founder Nadaprabhu Kempegowda in Laggere, the seer urged community members to grasp the friction caused by constant political sniping and allow Shivakumar space to carry out his duties calmly. While stopping short of naming Kumaraswamy directly, the pontiff observed that hurdles are being placed in Shivakumar’s path as chief minister and that actions hurting his feelings run counter to constructive public life.

Nishchalananda Swamiji stressed that holding top executive office in the state is a rare opportunity and argued that leaders in power should be given room to govern rather than facing relentless obstruction. If policy missteps or flaws occur, he noted, the legislature exists as the proper forum to raise objections and debate governance, whereas community gatherings and public life benefit more from thoughtful guidance and practical support.

Pointing to long-term work and civic initiatives, the seer highlighted efforts such as planting 1.5 million saplings on Kempegowda Jayanti as evidence of forward-looking projects aimed at shaping Bengaluru’s future. Instead of turning every dispute into a personal clash, he encouraged followers and stakeholders to offer positive ideas that help the chief minister advance urban development and public welfare across the city.

For Karnataka’s Vokkaliga heartland and Bengaluru’s political circles, the seer’s remarks underline how fierce clashes between two heavyweight leaders from the same influential community increasingly draw religious institutions into debates over governance, political loyalty, and leadership style. As heated exchanges continue across press conferences, assembly preparations, and public events, tensions between rival camps show little sign of easing quickly.