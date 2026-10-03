HDK alleges conspiracy in NICE project, targets CM Over land deal

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Escalating the political battle over the long-standing Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) project, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. Addressing land-affected farmers and the media during an extensive tour across the city's periphery, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Chief Minister has colluded with a Telangana-based real estate businessman, Mahesh Reddy, to orchestrate a massive land grab involving thousands of acres acquired for the expressway. Kumaraswamy's day-long inspection tour—which stretched from Madavara to Electronic City—covered numerous affected villages, including Thotadaguddadahalli, Anchepalya, K.G. Srikanthapura, Gollarahatti, and B.M. Kaval. Interacting with aggrieved farmers who lost their properties decades ago, the Union Minister vowed that his political struggle to return land to original owners would not relent. Levelling serious charges of corruption, Kumaraswamy claimed that a massive real estate syndicate is exploiting lands earmarked for the NICE corridor. He alleged that a red carpet has been rolled out for external commercial interests, pointing to a new venture dubbed 'Divinity' and warning that plans are afoot to target over 1.75 lakh acres between Bengaluru and Mysuru under the guise of infrastructure development. "I want to tell this person: your cup of sin is full. Go ahead and try to grab those 10,000 acres. Do things honestly—earn through legitimate means, who is stopping you?" Kumaraswamy remarked, adding that he possesses comprehensive details regarding Mahesh Reddy and would release further document batches when appropriate. The Union Minister specifically targeted a 200-to-300-acre parcel of fertile agricultural land in the B.M. Kaval area, alleging that the Chief Minister personally acquired land within the NICE project scope. He vehemently denied counter-allegations that he holds property within the corridor, issuing a dramatic political challenge: "I purchased 44 acres of land in Bidadi before entering politics. I challenge anyone to prove that I have purchased land anywhere in that area; if proven, I will publicly hang myself." Shifting focus to project promoters, Kumaraswamy demanded the immediate arrest of NICE contractor Ashok Kheny, accusing him of disrespecting revered spiritual figures and misusing resources belonging to the Siddaganga Mutt. He alleged that the state government has been shielding figures involved in breach of public trust. The Union Minister noted that the legal battle surrounding the contentious corridor is reaching a critical juncture. Following strong observations by the Karnataka High Court, an ongoing appeal filed by the company is slated for a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court on October 5, 2026. Kumaraswamy stated that a massive, peaceful grassroots movement would be formulated after observing the apex court's proceedings. Refuting claims that he faced political silencing tactics or backroom pressure, Kumaraswamy asserted that intermediaries had approached him with financial inducements to drop his opposition to the project. "They told me, 'Elections are coming up in a year and a half; please drop this fight here. We will provide whatever you need.' I berated such people right at my doorstep and sent them away," he stated, assuring displaced landowners that he would stand by them until justice is delivered.