BENGALURU: In a significant legal ruling reinforcing procedural safeguards under criminal jurisprudence, the Karnataka High Court has clarified that law enforcement agencies must obtain explicit prior permission from a Magistrate’s Court before initiating investigations into non-cognizable (non-serious) offenses.

A single-judge bench presided over by Justice Suraj Govindaraj delivered the ruling while allowing a criminal petition filed by Akhil Achyuth and two other co-accused individuals, who sought the complete quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) registered against them by the Chitradurga Rural Police.

The underlying dispute arose from a criminal complaint alleging cheating and inducing the dishonest delivery of property, offenses categorized under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as non-cognizable. Court records revealed that local police registered the formal FIR at 7:30 PM on the day of the complaint, while the paperwork was only forwarded to the jurisdictional Magistrate’s Court shortly afterward at 8:05 PM.

Crucially, investigators failed to secure any judicial order or prior authorization from the Magistrate empowering them to probe the allegations, merely obtaining an administrative acknowledgment of receipt.

The High Court firmly ruled that simply dispatching a complaint to a magistrate and securing a receiving stamp does not satisfy the statutory mandate stipulated under Section 174(2) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The bench observed that the law requires a substantive judicial order granting permission to investigate, rather than a passive notification. Allowing an investigation to proceed under such flawed circumstances, the court noted, would permit executive authorities to bypass fundamental legislative safeguards.

Consequently, the bench declared the contested FIR and all subsequent investigative proceedings legally void, ordering them quashed. However, the court clarified that this judgment does not bar law enforcement authorities from approaching the concerned Magistrate’s Court to seek proper statutory authorization. If the magistrate subsequently grants formal permission in accordance with the law, police remain at liberty to recommence lawful inquiry procedures.

Legal experts have welcomed the judgment as a vital check against arbitrary police actions, ensuring that mandatory procedural checks governing non-cognizable criminal complaints are strictly maintained across all judicial districts in the state.