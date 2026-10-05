Haveri hospital MRI scanner remains unused

Haveri An MRI scanner installed at Haveri District Hospital has remained non-operational for nearly three months, forcing patients to travel to neighbouring districts for scans and causing hardship, particularly for those from poor families. The MRI machine was brought to the district hospital in June following efforts by former Haveri district in-charge minister Shivananda Patil to address the long-standing demand for the facility. Although the machine has been installed, scanning services have not yet begun. The delay has left patients disappointed, as they had expected the facility to provide affordable diagnostic services locally. More than 500 patients from Haveri and eight other taluks reportedly visit the district hospital every day. While many receive outpatient treatment, several others are admitted for further care. Patients requiring specialised treatment are often referred to KIMS in Hubballi. Those advised to undergo MRI scans, however, continue to face difficulties because the district hospital cannot provide the service. Poor patients are particularly affected. They are required to travel to government hospitals in Chitradurga or Shivamogga on assigned dates for MRI scans. Those opting for private facilities have to travel to Hubballi or Davanagere and may spend around Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 6,000 for the scan, apart from transportation expenses. Patients and their relatives said the process involves considerable expenditure and loss of time. In some cases, they have to wait for months for an appointment. Relatives also expressed concern that patients suffering from serious ailments may experience a deterioration in their health while waiting for scans or travelling long distances. Haveri-based social worker Abdul Khader said the installation of the MRI scanner had fulfilled a long-standing public demand, but the facility would be useful only when services actually begin. He said authorities were reportedly waiting for doctors to arrive before starting operations, while patients continued to suffer. He urged the authorities to take immediate steps to make the MRI service operational at the earliest and spare patients the burden of travelling to distant towns for essential diagnostic tests.