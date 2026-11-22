HAVERI: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Haveri Zilla Panchayat, Daljit Kumar, has suspended a school headmaster and an Akshara Dasoha officer over alleged negligence in managing the midday meal scheme at a government school in Challala village of Savanur taluk.

The suspension orders were issued following complaints about a 15‑day shortage of rice for midday meals at the Government Primary and High School in the village.

The suspended officials are F.C. Balikai, headmaster of the school, and T.S. Malavalli, the Akshara Dasoha officer of Savanur taluk.

According to the official order, both officials failed to discharge their responsibilities properly and did not inform their superiors about the shortage of rice despite the problem continuing for 15 days. Their explanations submitted in response to show-cause notices issued by Block Education Officer (BEO) Barki were found unsatisfactory.

The issue came to light after villagers arranged rice at their own expense to ensure that students did not miss their midday meals. With the regular supply disrupted for nearly two weeks, villagers stepped in to provide the essential food grains. The incident was subsequently highlighted in the media.

The Zilla Panchayat CEO held both officials responsible for negligence and dereliction of duty in implementing the PM POSHAN scheme.

Meanwhile, BEO Barki said the situation could have been avoided if the headmaster or the concerned officials had informed the department about the shortage in time.

He said there was a lack of coordination and that immediate arrangements could have been made had the matter been brought to his attention. He also maintained that midday meals had not been discontinued at any school in Savanur taluk.

The BEO added that nutritious meals, including eggs and bananas, were being provided to students under the scheme. He described the failure to report the rice shortage as a serious lapse on the part of the school headmaster.