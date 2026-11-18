HAVERI: Girija H., an athlete from Haveri, has been selected to represent Karnataka in the first National-level Wheelchair Pickleball Championship, scheduled to be held from November 18 to 21 at the Indoor Sports Stadium in Vijayanagar, Mysuru.

Congratulating her achievement, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) felicitated Girija at the city’s Inspection Bungalow. They wished her success in the championship and expressed hope that she would bring recognition to the district and the state.

Girija’s selection is an encouraging achievement as she continues to pursue sports despite the challenges posed by her disability.

Speaking on the occasion, DYFI District President Basavaraja S. urged the district administration to provide better sports facilities, opportunities and encouragement to persons with disabilities. He also demanded the reopening of the hostel for working women and students with disabilities, which had previously provided them with important support.

DYFI District Treasurer Renuka Kahar, Bhagat Singh Educational Institution Head Satish Bagannavar, Ningappa Arera of the Amma organisation, SFI District President Arun Kumar Nagavata, DYFI leaders Tasleema and Ningaraja Pujara, and Balasangha members Dhanush Doddamani, Mainuddin Ilibuddi, Anvika R.B. and Tejas N.D. attended the programme.